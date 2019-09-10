Hope for the hopeless: Ministry opens location at Trumbull Homes in Warren

The Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority provided the space to Basement Outreach Ministries free of charge

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Basement Outreach Ministries is getting ready to help more people at its newest location in the Trumbull Homes.

Joined by several dozen people, Pastor Julia Wike cut the ribbon on the Basement Outreach Ministries’ newest location on Hazelwood Avenue in Warren to help fulfill their mission.

“Our desire is to meet that one-on-one need,” she said. “Whether it be a crisis intervention or a bag of food, we will be able to provide that here.”

Just 15 months ago, Wike was searching for a new place to house her outreach efforts.

“I wasn’t sure what direction we were going in and then I got a call,” she said.

For three weeks, they’ve been working on a unit in the Trumbull Homes. When the ministry opens its doors on September 16, it’ll be the Basement’s third location.

Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority (TMHA) provided the space to the ministry free of charge.

“My mouth dropped,” Wike said. “How do you say no to something you know God has opened the door?”

“We’ve embraced them with open arms,” said Donald Emerson, executive director of TMHA. “It’s another opportunity for services to be provided to our residents by an organization that is very highly respected here in our community.”

On the second Tuesday of each month, Basement Ministries will host a food distribution. There will be a children’s outreach program three times a week, a Bible study, crisis intervention and both GED and computer programs.

“Our ministry basis is Jesus Christ,” Wike said. “Our foundation is the hope that we have in Him and to provide that to those who have no hope.”