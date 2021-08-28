Hope Fest celebrates addiction recovery Friday

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Harley Davidson hosted the Hope Fest Extreme Saturday afternoon.

The event celebrated hope and recovery for addiction by showing the extreme side of life in a positive way.

The fest included lots of stunts, including extreme motorcycle riders and pro BMXers from Ride 4 Life.

There was also a skate contest and burnout contest.

People could even get a ride in a real monster truck.

“At one point in my life I struggled with addiction. So when I made the conversion in 2011 to start doing the right thing and sober up, I wanted to try and put the same energy and the same extreme presentation together, but in a positive way,” said Ride 4 life owner Scott Caraboolad.

“Events like this help us get our word out there because we are working with everybody in the community. Addiction touches every family, everybody that I know personally, and it’s just one of those things that you never know who you’re going to meet out that day,” said New Day Recovery marketing director Sydney Williams.

Youngstown Harley Davidson is also hosting a Giant Bike Show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.