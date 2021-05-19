Honoring veterans: Commissioners approve Hubbard bridge’s new name

The city plans to hold a renaming ceremony at the bridge on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A bridge in Hubbard will get a new name honoring the city’s veterans.

Wednesday, Trumbull County Commissioners passed a resolution renaming the bridge on Myron Street to Hubbard Veterans Bridge.

The bridge was originally built during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration and replaced in 2020.

Hubbard Mayor Ben Kyle feels the name change is the city’s way of thanking veterans.

“It’s a great way for us to honor everyone who has served our country and it’s a monumental thing for not only us in the city of Hubbard, but also Trumbull County because we have the most named bridges [honoring veterans] in the state,” said Mayor Ben Kyle.

The city plans to hold a renaming ceremony at the bridge on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.