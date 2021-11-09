Homicide case involving teen goes to grand jury in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The case against a Warren teenager charged in connection to the shooting death of an elderly woman in the city earlier this year has been transferred to Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

It’s now up to a Trumbull County Grand Jury to decide whether Shamar Askew’s case will proceed through the court system.

Askew was charged as a juvenile in the February 28 death of 88-year-old Ruth Lewis.

Lewis was hit by a bullet in the back as she sat in a home on Starlite Street planning a funeral for a family member.