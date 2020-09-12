WEST POINT, Ohio (WYTV) – A house was destroyed by fire in Columbiana County Friday.
According to the Morning Journal, five departments were called to help put out the fire at a house on Applegate Road.
An alarm company called the homeowners to tell them their house may be on fire.
When the homeowner arrived, he kicked in the doors to rescue two dogs.
The house was destroyed.
It’s believed the fire started in an inside wall and spread to the rest of the home.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Homeowner kicks in door to rescue dogs from burning house in Columbiana County
- ‘A man no one will ever hold a candle to’: Wife says of fallen Ohio detective at funeral
- Patriot Day event at Sharpsville bar honors servicemen and veterans
- New Youngstown business focuses on financial planning and debt counseling
- Court: Ohio voters can apply for absentee ballots via email, fax