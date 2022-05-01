VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Vienna home is destroyed after a fire there overnight.

According to the Vienna Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 200 block of Sodom Hutchings Rd. at 12:49 a.m. Sunday. The department posted pictures of the fire on its Facebook page Sunday.

The homeowner had minor burns but was able to escape, along with two dogs.

The Brookfield and Liberty fire departments assisted in putting out the fire, along with the Youngstown Air Reserve Station’s fire department. They were on the scene until 4:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.