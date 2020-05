Firefighters were called just after 7 a.m. to a house on Metz Road

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WYTV) – A house under construction in Columbiana County was the scene of a fire investigation on Friday.



It happened in New Waterford on Metz Road, just off Route 7.

Crews were called here just before 7 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

A fire investigator was called to look into it determine the cause of the fire.