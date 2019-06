BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews responded to a house fire in Boardman Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at the 900 block of Larkridge Ave. Crews believe the fire started from a faulty dehumidifier in the basement.

The woman who lives in the home was upstairs and was able to get out safely. No one was injured.

She will need to find another place to stay while heavy smoke damage is repaired.

