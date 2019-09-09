Home Savings to merge with another mid-west bank in $473 million deal

The company that owns Youngstown-based Home Savings Bank is merging with another mid-west bank in a $473 million deal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The company that owns Youngstown-based Home Savings Bank is merging with another mid-west bank in a $473 million deal.

First Defiance Financial Corp and United Community Financial Corp announced the stock-for-stock transaction Monday, creating a merger between Home Savings Bank and First Federal Bank of the Midwest.

The combined company will operate under a name to be decided prior to the closing of the deal.

Shareholders of United Community will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of United Community common stock.

Company officials say the deal will “generate efficiencies, strengthen operations and shareholder value.”

“We are pleased to partner with a company that has a shared community-minded vision, culture and focus on performance,” said Gary M. Small, President and Chief Executive Officer of United Community. “I truly believe that this merger is a win-win for all stakeholders: customers, associates, shareholders as well as the communities we serve.”

Once the merger is complete, Donald P. Hileman, of First Defiance, will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the holding company and the bank before transitioning to an Executive Chairman role in early 2021. Gary M. Small will assume the role of President of the holding company and the bank before transitioning to the Chief Executive Officer role when Mr. Hileman becomes Executive Chairman.

The transaction is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2020, subject to the approval of shareholders of both First Defiance and United Community and regulatory approvals.