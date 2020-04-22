Home Savings Bank and First Federal Bank merging, becoming Premier Bank

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – First Federal Bank and Home Savings Bank announced Wednesday that the two banks are merging their businesses together, creating Premier Bank.

The merger is set to begin in June. Both banks will will begin adopting the new name and brand, Premier Bank. Complete transition of all 77 branches is to be completed around mid-July.

“I’m truly excited to announce this upcoming name change that will bring together all of our branches under one brand,” stated Donald P. Hileman, CEO of First Federal Bank and Home Savings Bank. “We achieved our goal of selecting a name that represents and honors the commitment both banks have made to our customers and communities by providing the best in financial partnerships for over a century.”

“Whether our customers walk into a First Federal Bank branch or a Home Savings Bank branch today, they know they can count on us to provide them with the banking products and services they need and greet them with familiar, friendly faces who have their best interest at heart,” explained Gary M. Small, President of First Federal Bank and Home Savings Bank.

Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, Head of Community Banking, Vince Liuzzi, added, “We made sure our employees and customers had a voice during this rebranding process to ensure our outcome would reflect what sets us apart in the communities we serve. We know that our customers value us as their trusted advisors known for the local decision making, quick answers and flexibility that our unique market leadership structure provides. The Premier Bank name and brand are a reflection of our commitment to helping customers, employees and our communities achieve their best.”

Additional details of the new brand will continue to be developed and released in the coming months.