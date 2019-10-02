Burglary, car break-ins have Hubbard Twp. community on high alert

Police are increasing their patrols in the lower Masury area, and neighbors are being asked to lock their doors and stay vigilant

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Hubbard Township police are asking homeowners in the lower Masury area to be on the lookout after a number of car break-ins and a bold burglary over the weekend.

Police are increasing their patrols in the affected neighborhoods, making their presence known.

“This type of person needs to be taken off the street,” Chief Todd Coonce said.

The department is looking for whoever’s responsible for the car break-ins and home intrusion Saturday night.

Investigators said how the criminals got inside the house is a first for them.

“If there’s a will, there’s normally a way with the criminals,” Coonce said.

He said the culprit reached through a pet door to unlock a deadbolt while the homeowners were sleeping inside.

“It might be a good idea for the homeowners that do have pet doors and do utilize deadbolts or any type of locking mechanism inside to maybe make it a little higher so it’s not accessible.”

Police said because of the timeframe of all the crimes, they believe the same person or people are responsible, leaving the neighborhood on edge.

“I think most people don’t always lock their doors,” Courtney Sanders said. “I know I’m guilty of that, too, so that kind of was a big change for us to go to, making sure everything is locked all the time.”

“We need the people to be very vigilant, and be our eyes and ears out there,” Coonce said. “Please call us if there’s anything that they feel is suspicious.”

You can reach the Hubbard Township Police Department at 330-675-2730.