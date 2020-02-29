Home & Garden Show connects builders and remodelers with local contractors

It's a great way to get ahead of spring home improvements

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Friday, the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of the Valley hosted its 69th Annual Home & Garden Show at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

The Home & Garden Show is an opportunity for local contractors to meet with people in the community.

Attendees can talk with the contractors about the work they want done around their homes. People can even schedule appointments with them.

Jennie Brewer, the director of HBA of the Valley, said the event is a great way to start home improvements ahead of spring.

“If you’re thinking about doing any kind of project in your home, or actually buying a new home or building a new home, you can find everything you’ll need out here at the show this weekend.”

If you missed the show Friday, you can still check it out from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Mr. Anthony’s is located at 7440 South Ave.