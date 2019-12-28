Home for the holidays, people run in the Jingle Bell 5K

People came from all over, as far as Florida, to participate

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Runners were taking advantage of the good waether at the Canfield Fair Grounds Saturday at the Jingle Bell 5K.

275 runners participated in the run.

With people home for the holidays, participants came from all over the country. The farthest we know of was from Florida.

Organizers of the race say the weather doesn’t impact whether people participate.

One runner said he expected to wear something different when he signed up months ago.

“People come out rain or shine. Runners are pretty tough. They don’t mind if the snow’s blowing, but when it’s nice like this, people come out of the woodwork,” said Race Director Mark Lipinsky.

The top runner for the men was Jason Tatarka, and Kayla Aluise for the women.