POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews in the village of Poland demolished a Thursday morning.

A house that was located on Cortland Street was torn down around 10 a.m.

Village officials say the property owner had to get the house fixed or tear it down due to code infractions. They said the owner, who lives nearby, did not want to live there and chose to have it torn down.

The village stated that the house was not recognized as a historic home.