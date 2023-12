SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A house was damaged by fire in Shenango Township Friday.

Crews were called to a house on Grange Road Friday afternoon on reports of a chimney fire.

The fire carried from the chimney into the wall of the house and to the second floor.

A family was home at the time and went to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Several crews responded and were able to put out the fire.

The damage estimate is about $10,000 to $15,000.

TJ Renniger contributed to this report.