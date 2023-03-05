CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday marked the final day of the HBA Home and Garden Show. It was their 72nd year and was held at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

HBA executive director Karen Caruso says every vendor spot was full and they added a new stage for product demonstrations.

Vendors catered to some new trends, like smart home technology and tiny homes.

“We have 107 vendors this year compared to about 90 last year because we created some more space in here,” Caruso said.

Caruso says they’re already looking forward to planning new things for next year.