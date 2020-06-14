Hollywood Gaming to reopen this week with new health guidelines

To make time for deep cleaning each day, the casino will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Hollywood Gaming is preparing to reopen on Friday with new health guidelines in place.

Allie Evangelista, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Gaming, said in a statement that the casino has worked with the Ohio Lottery Commission, local leaders and public health officials to lay down guidelines for welcoming guests back safely.

To make time for deep cleaning each day, the casino will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. Casino employees must wear masks and guests are encouraged to do the same.

Guests will also go through a health screening when they come in.

Hollywood Gaming is limiting capacity on the gaming floor by 50%, adjusting gaming machines to help practice social distancing and restaurant availability will be limited.

The casino is also suspending live entertainment, special events, large drawings, tournaments and valet services.

Guests under 21 are not allowed on the property. This includes for racing and simulcast racing at this time.

For a full list of health and safety procedures in place, visit hollywoodmahoningvalley.com.