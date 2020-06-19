Hollywood Gaming reopens to eager customers waiting at front doors

Two people hit the jackpot within the first two hours -- one worth $11,500

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Hollywood Gaming in Austintown said it had to reopen earlier than planned because people were waiting at the front doors to get in.

More than 500 people came for the first day back Friday.

Two people hit the jackpot within the first two hours — one worth $11,500.

Despite a few differences, everyone is just happy to be back.

“I spent most of my time this morning at the entrance, and welcoming the guests and just letting them know we’re happy to be open,” said manager Allie Evangelista. “They’re all just thanking me for being open, which is so exciting.”

The casino is open until 3 a.m. and due to the number of people trying to cash lottery tickets, cashing at the racino is suspended for tickets worth more than $600.