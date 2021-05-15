Hollywood Gaming launches program honoring military, veterans, first responders

This was something they wanted to do to give back to the people who have done so much for them

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hollywood Gaming launched their “MyHeroes” program in honor of active duty military, veterans and first responders Saturday.

The program includes discounts on hotels across the country and dining, along with an exclusive loyalty card they can receive tier points on.

They also get to designate a companion to share in those deals with them.

“It’s a thankless job that they do and people don’t truly realize the sacrifices that not only the person that is doing this type of role that their families make, and this is our way of saying thank you,” said Chad Davis, security and surveillance manager.

You do have to sign up in person and have your IDs ready.