Hollywood Gaming in Austintown starts its racing season

There will also be a Pink-Out day Saturday to help raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Friday marks a new racing season for the sixth year at the Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course. It is already a record setting year for handle, attendance and field size.

Friday marks one of two special Friday races planned. The other is scheduled for the day after Thanksgiving.

The rest of the season will be four days a week, Monday through Wednesday and Saturdays. Races will run through April.

The race course also has a record-breaking number of applicants. There are 988 stalls at the tracks with over 1,850 applied to fill them.

There will be eight races Friday, with the first one leaving the gate at 12:45 p.m.

On Saturday, the five races will include all Ohio-bred horses with each race having a purse of $150,000.

There will also be a Pink-Out day on Saturday. Some of the proceeds will go to help raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness.