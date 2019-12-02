Hollywood Gaming and Toys For Tots team up to help local families

Together, they plan to help local families during the holiday season by collecting gift donations on select Tuesdays in December

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course is partnering with Toys For Tots.

Together, they plan to help local families during the holiday season by collecting gift donations on select Tuesdays in December.

Donations will be collected Tuesday, Dec. 3, 10 and 17.

Guests 21 years or older can bring unopened and unwrapped toys for the promotional table in the Good Court from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Upon donation, guests will receive one scratch-off card with prizes ranging from $5 to $5,000.

“The goal is to bring joy and hope to the children of our surrounding community. Last year, we collected items from over 900 guests and team members, and we hope to exceed that amount this year,” said Vice President and General Manager Allie Evangelist of Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley.

Items are needed most for children ages 6 to 12. All items received will be donated to Toys For Tots.

For more information, visit Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley’s website.