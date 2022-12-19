YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As you get ready for that holiday trip over the next week or two, you will not be alone. The auto club AAA is predicting nearly 113 million people will travel one way or another at least fifty miles between this Friday and the day after New Year’s. Of those, almost 19 million will travel just in this part of the country.

Lynda Lambert-Lannert, a AAA representative, said these numbers are up 3% from last year. She also gave out some tips on how to stay safe no matter your method of transportation.

Although snow is in the forecast for the Christmas weekend, the real problem could be the icy cold temperatures and wind. Lannert says that could cause problems for your car’s battery and suggests you have it checked ahead of time.

“Certainly if [the battery is] more than 3 years old, you want to have it tested before you head out on any kind of road trip,” she said.

Lannert also recommends having a cold-weather preparedness kit, including items such as jumper cables, blankets, water and snacks for those in the car — just in case you get stuck.

For those flying over the holidays, Lannert says it’s a good idea to download your airline’s app for your phone and have the number of your travel agent handy in case there are last-minute changes to your itinerary.

It’s also a smart plan to pay attention to the forecast for your destination, especially if your air travel includes connecting flights.

“You want to be aware of what’s going on at your destination because that can impact your flight just as much as your departure city,” Lannert said.

Despite all our best-laid plans, some people will inevitably get stuck somewhere.

Lannert said AAA expects to rescue about 900,000 people by the side of the road during the holidays, and that the best defense is to be prepared.