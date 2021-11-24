Holiday travel means more patrols, crashes

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 53 million Americans will travel this holiday, according to AAA.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding you to drive sober and wear a seat belt.

Last Thanksgiving the state had 11 deadly crashes. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving In 2020 was the busiest crash day for the patrol over the course of the holiday weekend

Troopers will be out in full force starting at midnight Wednesday.

If you see someone driving drunk, call #677. You can also dial that number if you’re stranded.

