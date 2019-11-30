Holiday sales to continue through the weekend

Most big box stores continue their sales through Sunday and will have different specials on different days

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) — Black Friday shoppers took over stores, out looking for their next great deal.

At the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Boardman, shoppers made their way in and out Friday morning, looking to score that deal.

This was common around the Valley.

At the Eastwood Mall, people lined up in the Thursday afternoon to get in.

But, if you didn’t get those deals Friday, there’s still time all weekend.

Shoppers that were out on Thanksgiving say this is their favorite option for shopping.

“Walmart wasn’t that bad because it was a lot of online sales. It’s a lot better than it was 10 years ago. It’s our tradition, it’s fun, it’s all exciting,” said shopper Emily Perez.

Keep an eye out for some different deals through Cyber Monday, so you’re getting the best price for your buck.