Here is a breakdown of holiday return policies for popular stores

(WKBN) – As shoppers take to the stores for Black Friday and Cyber Weekend, it’s important to know what items can be returned and the deadline to do so.

Promocodes.com broke down the holiday return policies for popular stores this holiday season.

Amazon – Items shipped from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 can be returned through Jan. 31, with possible exclusions.

Apple – Online purchases received between Nov. 15 and Dec. 25 can be returned through Jan. 8. Purchases made after Dec. 25 are subject to the standard return policy.

Best Buy – Purchases made from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 have an extended return period through Jan. 14. This excludes cell phones, cellular tablets, cellular wearables, AppleCare monthly plans and major appliances.

J.C. Penny – With a purchase receipt or gift receipt, items can be exchanged or fully refunded. Without a receipt, items can be exchanged or refunded at the item’s lowest selling price within the last 45 days.

Kohls – Items can be returned within 180 days of purchase. Premium electronics purchased from Nov. 1 to Dec. 25 can be returned in original packaging by Jan 31.

Macy’s – Most items can be returned by mail and in stores within 90 days of purchase. The items must be in original condition. Jewelry, watches, small electronics, social dresses, and Backstage merchandise purchased from Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 can be returned until Jan 31. Tech accessories and Apple products purchased between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31 can be returned through Jan. 8.

Target – Most unopened items can be refunded or exchanged within 90 days of purchase. For electronics and entertainment items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25, a 30-day return period starts on Dec. 26. For Apple products (excluding mobile phones) purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25, a 15-day return period starts on Dec. 26.

Walmart – Many gift items purchased from Oct. 24 to Dec. 25 will have an extended return time. If the item has a 14 or 30-day return period, Walmart has extended the return window to start on Dec. 26. Items under the 90-day return window will have no change.