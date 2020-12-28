Holiday report reveals fewer fatalities than 2 previous years, Ohio State Highway Patrol says

Troopers removed 142 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads during the holiday, which is an increase of 13% compared to last year

(WYTV) – Provisional statistics released Monday show fewer motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Christmas holiday compared to the two previous years.

During the four-day reporting period, from Thursday, December 24, at 12 a.m. until Sunday, December 27, at 11:59 p.m., nine people were killed in seven fatal crashes.

Sixty-six percent of those killed in fatal crashes over the holiday were not wearing an available safety belt.

Using a safety belt remains the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash.

Troopers removed 142 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads during the holiday, which is an increase of 13% compared to last year.

Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or make other arrangements to ensure everyone arrives safely to their destination.

Twelve people were killed in 2019, which ran from December 23 to 25. In 2018, there were 11 people were killed, which ran from December 21 to 25.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.