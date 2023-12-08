CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A holiday scene on the windows of a Cortland pizza shop is drawing a lot of attention.

The hand-painted festive scene can be seen right from South High Street. Doc Fields is putting the finishing touches on his latest masterpiece Friday.

“It’s a lot of fun,” he said.

A holiday mural, where it’s only fitting that Santa is holding a pie on the windows of Brothers Pizza in Cortland.

“We just wanted to do something different,” said Francesca Rhodes, co-owner of Brothers Pizza. “It’s amazing. He went beyond our expectations.”

With the help of social media, Fields was picked to paint the mural.

“They’re really kind people, and I’m kinda a kind-hearted person, so we meshed really well together,” Fields said.

Fields is an artist by trade. He’s been tattooing for two decades and oil painting almost just as long. He also recently opened up a brand new hand-painted design shop called Dapper Design Sign Company. He had a little help from his girlfriend but logged a lot of hours working on the Christmas scene.

“It took a while. It was fun,” Fields said.

“At first it was all white, and I was like that looks so good. I thought he was done and then he sent me a picture on the phone, and I was (shocked). It looks exactly like what we talked about,” Rhodes said.

The customers love it too.

“It’s awesome,” one customer said.

“I saw it on Facebook. It looks great,” said another.

Fields appreciates the comments about his work.

“It’s something else for that many people to tell you they appreciate what you do. I don’t know, I think that’s something to be treasured because that doesn’t happen a lot these days,” he said.