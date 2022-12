YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council members Anita Davis and Lauren McNally will be hosting a Holiday Ham Box Giveaway next week.

It will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 2-4 p.m.

It will be at Glenwood Park on Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown.

Youngstown residents can get a ham, an apple pie, cans of corn and beans, and a box of hot chocolate.