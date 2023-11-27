YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The holiday traffic numbers are in from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). And while both states recorded fatalities, the numbers are better or worse, depending on what state you live in.

PSP reported 979 crashes from Nov. 22-26, with a total of 197 people sustaining injuries. Last year there were 970 crashes, with 196 people hurt.

This year, there were four fatal crashes, with four people killed. That’s up three fatalities from last year.

While none of the fatal crashes this year in Pennsylvania were alcohol-related, there were 73 alcohol-related crashes this year, compared to 48 last year.

Troopers arrested 512 people for DUI this year.

There were no fatalities in Mercer or Lawrence counties, according to the Thanksgiving Holiday Recap from PSP.

In Ohio, eight people were killed in seven crashes on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday, which ran from Nov. 22-26. It’s the fewest deaths since 2018, but four higher than Pennsylvania.

Of the eight people killed, one was not wearing a safety belt and one crash involved impaired driving.

There were no fatalities handled by OSHP in Trumbull, Mahoning or Columbiana counties during the holiday weekend.

Ohio troopers arrested 319 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 111 for illegal drugs.