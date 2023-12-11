MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning County.

Volunteers are busy packing up daily meals and distributing them to families in need across the area.

As folks are considering donating this year, keep in mind that the holiday season is no different than the rest of the year. Those staples you find in your cupboard go over just as well during the winter months.

“Well, the staples — cereal, mac and cheese, peanut butter. Those are the things that children and families use all year long. People kind of know what to [donate] — canned vegetables, canned soups,” said Michael Iberis, executive director of Second Harvest.

Second Harvest helps supply food for 160 pantries and feeding sites within Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties. Each day, they distribute nearly 55,000 pounds of food.