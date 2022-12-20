STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A house full of guests, and the last thing you want is a clogged drain.

It’s a common problem over the holidays because many people make mistakes when it comes to getting rid of cooking grease and food.

Aqua Ohio is reminding everyone what an important role customers play in making sure the local wastewater system operates properly, from the pipes that run from your house to the treatment plant.

Here are some tips to follow: (Source: Aqua Ohio)

● Never pour cooking grease down sink drains or into toilets.

● If homeowners have leftover cooking grease, carefully pour the warm, not hot, grease

into a metal can, wait for it to cool, and dispose of it in the trash.

● Keep strainers in sink drains to catch food scraps and other solids.

● Scrape food scraps and grease into a trash can.

Garbage disposals can clog, too. They can’t handle everything, especially grease. Grease may go down the drain as a liquid, but it solidifies and causes backups.

In addition, Aqua is urging customers to keep wipes out of the toilet, even those labeled as flushable.