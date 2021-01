A mass was held at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It is a Merry Christmas Thursday to those of Orthodox faith.



They follow the Julian calendar.

Thursday morning, holiday celebrations began with a mass at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church in Youngstown.

Typically, Orthodox Christians will fast before Christmas. It’s to spend less time worrying about food and more about prayer.

A lot of churches burn Frankincense to commemorate the Magi’s gifts to baby Jesus.