Holiday breakfast benefits Rowan Sweeney Memorial Park

DAMSCUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday was the Breakfast with Santa benefitting the ongoing fundraiser to build the Rowan Sweeney Memorial Park.

Lots of people showed up to the event. There were kids activities, breakfast and a chance to take pictures with Santa.

Rowan’s dad David said Rowan loved Christmas and meeting Santa and would have loved Saturday’s breakfast.

“This would be something he would’ve loved to do. So to see other kids enjoying it, really makes me happy,” Sweeney said.

The fundraising efforts will continue into the new year. One local roofing business donated vouchers worth a few thousand dollars that people can win in a raffle.

More information is available on the Rowan Sweeney Memorial Park website. All funds go towards the park, which they hope to break ground on in 2022 in Boardman.