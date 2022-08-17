YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms Hockey Team is in need of host families for their upcoming season.

Hockey season is nearing and the Phantoms are searching for more host families to house players.

Youngstown Phantoms are in the United States Hockey League, the top-tier junior hockey league.

There are 25 players on the team looking to take their dreams to the next level.

“They’re really trying to develop and pursue their career in playing hockey at either NCAA Division I colleges and or the NHL,” says Kelsey Moreton, senior vice president of Youngstown Phantoms.

Players come from all across the nation and world to play for the Phantoms.

The ages of the players range from 16 to 20 years old.

The season is nine months long, and host families house players from the end of August until April.

“If you’re into hockey and you enjoy the game, then absolutely do it, the relationships you build are crazy, they are so important to these kids,” says Cheryl Hawkins, a member of a host family.

Host families receive a $300 monthly stipend to help with grocery expenses, and families also receive season tickets to show support for their players.

“To know that you’ve been a part of that, that you’ve established a relationship — and they are so appreciative of what you’ve provided for them so that they can continue to the next level,” says Hawkins.

“To form those family bonds or just to be able to communicate with others from different areas, and so fourth that goes a long way from just playing on the ice,” says Moreton.

There will be an informational session on becoming a host family at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at The Covelli Center.