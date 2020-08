It happened at the intersection of South and Boston avenues early Tuesday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two cars were involved in a hit-and-run accident early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of South and Boston avenues just after 1:30 a.m.

A driver hit another car in the intersection and kept going.

Youngstown police later stopped the driver who was at fault and arrested the driver.

No one was seriously hurt.

There was a small chemical spill in the road that had to be cleaned up. The road is open again.