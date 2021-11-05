History uncovered at Youngstown brewery construction site

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You won’t believe what a crew uncovered while digging the sanitary lines in the future taproom of Penguin City Beer. It seems a piece of history was found.

Cliff Yambrovich, with the Conti Corporation, says the find is one of a kind for work crews like his. It’s not too often that he and his crew find pieces of history like this one – a glass beer bottle from the Smith Brewing Company, which opened in Youngstown in 1846.

“They pulled the dirt up out of the hole and set in a pile in the machine. The guy looked down and said, ‘Look at this bottle. It looks like it’s from the 1890s or so.’ And that’s exactly what it was,” Yambrovich said.

Bill Lawson, with the Mahoning Valley Historical Society, said there was a saloon that sat on the property where Penguin Brewing now sits. He believes the bottle most likely came from there.

“I was shocked and stunned by it just because it was intact because it was underneath this industrial building, lots of concrete and all that weight that was involved,” Lawson said.

Lawson is working closely with the owners of Penguin City Brewing to come up with ways to showcase the history of the city, making this find all the more exciting.

Penguin City Brewing representative Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki said she plans to showcase the beer bottle in the taproom when the brewery opens, along with the history of beer in the city.

“To be able to see part of that left here in our place, it’s just very exciting. It’s almost like it was meant to be here,” she said.

Lyras-Bernacki hopes as renovations continue, more artifacts are uncovered.