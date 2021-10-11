History of Warren through postcards: Authors publishing 2nd book

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new book that tells the history of Warren through postcards was done by the same authors who previously wrote a book on Warren. Together, they’re catching up on the city’s history.

Meghan Reed is director of the Trumbull County Historical Society. Josh Nativio collects old photos of Warren. Together, they’ve authored two books on the history of Warren.

“The real canon for history in Warren was Harriet Taylor Upton’s book and that was published in 1909. So when we’re looking at all the history that’s happened since that time, there’s never been a very comprehensive look,” Reed said.

To fill that 112 year void, Reed and Nativio first published a book on Warren through photographs — and most recently a second through postcards.

“We tried to hit different sort of things and information on the second book because we didn’t want people to buy it and go ‘Well, it’s a couple different photos, but it’s the same stuff from the first book.’ We didn’t want that,” Nativio said.

Postcards used in the book include images of the original city hall and the lighted sign on top that reads: “Opportunity it’s here. City of Modern Methods.”

There are postcards of the 1913 flood when the Perkins barn because stuck under the Market Street Bridge. There are plenty of postcards of the courthouse — plus several of downtown — Woodbine Street, possibly printed by real estate company, and Thumm’s Tire shop, which is a bike shop today.

“Josh and I are now working on our third book on bars and restaurants of Warren or something like that title,” Reed said.

Both books were done through Arcadia Publishing, which has the template and distribution networks for local history books.

“You know, they have it in businesses all over northeast Ohio. I’ve been in Chagrin Falls, I’ve found it. I’ve been in Cleveland, I’ve found it in bookstores,” Nativio said.

The two have also talked about a fourth book — about things lost or missing from Warren.

If you’d like to hear what they have to say about their books, there will be a presentation at Youngstown’s Tyler History Center on Thursday, October 21 at noon.