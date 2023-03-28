SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — A historic building in Sharon will soon see use once again.

The Sharon Historical Society announced on Tuesday that it’s in the process of buying the historic William L. Wallis Mansion for use as a museum and research center.

“It’s always been our goal to provide the community with a world-class museum and

research center. It’s now or never. We won’t likely have such a prime location or a more beautiful home to consider for the organization’s future museum,” said Mike Kotyk, Historical Society treasurer.

The mansion, which belonged to a former industrialist, is located on East State Street near the Buhl Mansion. It was built around 1900 and was designed by German immigrant and Youngstown architect Herman Kling for the Wallis family.

Inside, there’s intricate woodwork, fine fireplaces and stained glass windows. Its front porch is considered by many to be one of the most striking features.

Wallis, president of Wallis and Carley Co. contracting and lumber supplier, lived in the mansion with his family for several decades. Over the years, it has seen a few uses, which include serving as office space for the American Red Cross and as a group home for the Community Counseling Center of Hermitage.

In three months, over $115,000 has been raised, but the Historical Society still needs $200,000 to buy the property and make improvements.

“We have been extremely grateful for the financial support of the community, but we still need to raise more to make this happen,” said Taylor Galaska, board president. “This mansion has everything we have been looking for. Location, size, and significant architectural style, and most importantly, it has a story – its original owner was instrumental in the building and development of the Shenango Valley area.”

Reach out to the Sharon Historical Society at 724-301-7942 for more information.