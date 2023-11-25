SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Sharon Historical Society will give the public a sneak peek at the progress made inside the Wallis Mansion History Center as part of Sharon’s Small Business Saturday event.

Sartuday is the first time the public will be allowed to view the house since the group purchased it last spring. People will have a chance to see some of the work already been done inside and talk to society members about what’s to come.

“We’ll have, you know, some period things, but around that vignette, in the middle of the room with the furniture, we’ll have actual interpretive displays that you would see at a high-class museum,” said Sharon Historical Society President Taylor Galaska. “It’s a mix of both. It’s our own take on what a museum should be.”

The house was built in 1901 by William Wallis, who owned a Sharon building supply company.

The self-guided tours are Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and the cost is $10 at the door.

The ticket cost will go directly into helping with restoration and renovation efforts inside the home.