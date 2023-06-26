YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society has announced its 2023 Historic Preservation Awards.

They’ll be presented Tuesday evening during a ceremony at Youngstown’s Tyler History Center.

The Commercial Revitalization Award goes to Penguin City Brewing Company.

The Community Revitalization Awards go to the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation for the renovation of an apartment building on Glenwood Avenue and the Stambaugh Auditorium Association for the preservation of its monumental steps. The award also goes to Mill Creek MetroParks for restoring the Ford Nature Center and the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County for the restoration of the Wick Avenue building.