SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — A historical estate in Mercer County is on the auction block.

Perkins Mansion in Sharon is being auctioned off by Loomis Auctioneers. The property is located on West State Street.

According to the description on the property listing, the 10,000 square foot home was built in 1912.

Sharon Historical Society President Taylor Galaska said it’s one of the last true estate’s left from the Gilded age in Sharon. He said it’s a landmark worth preserving.

Auction day is set for Monday at 6 p.m. You can also place a bid on Loomis Group Auctioneer’s website.