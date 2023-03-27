YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s fire chief will decide on Tuesday if a historic North Side Youngstown apartment building should be demolished immediately.

It’s the Parkway Tower on Park Avenue across from Wick Park.

Over the weekend, part of the upper facade broke off, sending bricks falling and heavily damaging a Lexus parked below. The weather may have been a factor, but the building does have serious signs of deterioration.

It opened as luxury apartments in 1929 but has been vacant for years.

It is owned by a Brooklyn, New York, company that rents the roof for cell phone towers and owes $20,000 in delinquent taxes.