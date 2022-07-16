HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The move for the historic “Yellow House” in Howland has been delayed for a month.

According to the Howland Historical Society, the move is now scheduled for Sunday, August 14.

It was pushed back after a meeting with HHS, Stein House Movers, MC Consultants and Murphy Contracting. A post on the Historical Society’s Facebook page says the original foundation beams have been exposed and are mostly in good condition, but some need to be replaced for safe travel.

The house is currently located along Route 46 but needs to be moved so that a new interchange at Route 82 can be built.

Only the original front section that was built in 1830 is being moved. A room built in the late 1800s and another off the side are not being moved.

The Howland Historical Society led the effort to save the house.