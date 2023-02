CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — The demolition of historic homes in Campbell is on hold.

The city and Mahoning County Land Bank started the project last month, the State Historic Preservation Office now says it needs to give its approval.

The homes were built over a hundred years ago for employees of Youngstown Sheet & Tube. Some of the 170 units have been maintained, but most of the concrete structures have been condemned.

Campbell hopes to make this site a green space and potentially a park.