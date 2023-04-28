YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A historic downtown building has a new look, and the owner showed it off on Friday.

The Gallagher Building has been standing in Youngstown since 1904. The four-story building has been renovated inside. It has six units that will be available as Airbnb rentals and 35 apartments of mixed sizes which start at around $900 per month.

The idea during renovation was to leave as much as possible of the building’s original condition.

“So a lot of brick is exposed, a lot of ceilings are exposed,” said John Angelilli, property manager. “This room doesn’t have the original plank flooring, but probably 50% of the rooms have the original plank flooring, and we just cleaned them up and sealed them.”

As of Friday, the project was celebrated as being nearly complete. About a dozen of the apartments have been leased and will be ready soon for moving in.

The next part of the project is putting a restaurant on the first floor.