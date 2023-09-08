HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The building that houses Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Howland used to be a tuberculosis hospital in the 1920s.

Hillside is holding its 60th-anniversary celebration on Sunday. It was having a kickoff event on Friday for employees.

Hillside has close to 200 workers, and they want to make sure the patients have the best positive experience they can have, all centered on patient care to get back home.

“We’ve been here 60 years because we provide that excellent service to those who are greatest in need. So those who suffer from a stroke, a brain injury, from a heart attack, anything that really causes them not to be able to return home to their loved ones,” said Jeff Koontz, president of Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital.

The 60th-anniversary celebration is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. It will feature tours of the facility’s therapy gyms and have basket raffles.