YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular hiking trail in Youngstown has reopened following an extensive improvement project.

New features on the 1.2-mile East Cohasset Hiking Trail include new surfacing, a sandstone wall, steps and new drainage. Also, a new section of the trail was constructed near The Flats to connect the East Cohasset Trail to the East Gorge Trail.

The entire project was funded through a donation by a private donor.

East Cohasset Trail offers views of Lake Cohasset and the Suspension Bridge. It’s considered moderately difficult.