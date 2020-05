The hiker was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital with head and leg injuries

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WYTV) – A hiker was rescued after falling into a creek at McConnells Mill State Park in Lawrence County on Monday.

Officials say the young woman fell about 20 feet into Slippery Rock Creek, near the covered bridge. She was pulled from the water with a basket.

She was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital with head and leg injuries. The extent of those injuries is not yet known.