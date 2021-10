BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A road in Boardman is back open after being shut down overnight because of a crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a driver fell asleep at the wheel around 12:30 a.m. The driver went left of center and hit another car head-on.

That caused the car behind the driver to hit them from behind.

No injuries were reported.

Southern Boulevard between Wilda and Scioto avenues was closed for a short time.