Highway Patrol identifies victim of fatal Bazetta Twp. crash

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Those involved in a fatal crash in Bazetta Township Thursday have been identified, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The passenger who died after the crash was identified as 29-year-old Justin Nehlen, of Niles.

The driver, who was not injured, was identified as 19-year-old Roman Brown, of Greenville.

The crash happened at about 12:11 a.m. on State Route 5, just east of Larchmont Avenue.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Acura MDX was heading east on State Route 5 when the driver went off the left side of the road into the median. The driver then overcorrected, drove back onto the road, lost control and drove off the left side of the road again, striking a cable median barrier.

Nehlen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nehlen and Brown weren’t wearing seat belts, according to Highway Patrol.

Investigators do not suspect that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.